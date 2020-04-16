PressOne 1-Day Volume Tops $61,054.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $61,054.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.