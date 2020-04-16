Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 4th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

