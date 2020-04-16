Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.