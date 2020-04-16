ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Up 8.6%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $109.85, approximately 2,931,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,196,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $7,182,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

