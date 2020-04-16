ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Up 8.6%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $109.85, approximately 2,931,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,196,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)
ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.
