ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 8.5%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, 157,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 72,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile (NYSEARCA:USD)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.