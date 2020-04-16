Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Trading Down 7%

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $54.52, 3,839,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,520,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

