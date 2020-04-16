Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.79, approximately 781,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 826,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

