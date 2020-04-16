Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of QNTO opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

