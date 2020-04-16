QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. 9,947,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978,024. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

