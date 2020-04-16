QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 9%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.00, 601,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 563,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 242,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,571 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

