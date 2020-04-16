Raise (RAISE) Hits One Day Volume of $8,702.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Raise has a market capitalization of $158,833.99 and approximately $8,702.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

