Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Down 6.9%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.12, 3,551,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,547,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,683,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

