RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 554.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. State Street Corp lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

