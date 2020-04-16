Riverview Trust Co Acquires 240 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.