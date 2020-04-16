Riverview Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.