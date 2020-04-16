Riverview Trust Co Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. 10,311,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

