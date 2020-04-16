Riverview Trust Co Has $494,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 8,976,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

