Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. 5,687,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.45. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

