Riverview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 13,978,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152,952. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

