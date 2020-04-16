Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

