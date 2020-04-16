Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,641 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 88,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,781,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,253,391. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

