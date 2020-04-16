Riverview Trust Co Sells 6,847 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 98,876,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,391,148. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

