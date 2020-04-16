Riverview Trust Co Sells 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.30. 2,107,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

