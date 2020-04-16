Riverview Trust Co Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 35.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 30.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.0% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. 5,772,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

