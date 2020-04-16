Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. ValuEngine lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 457,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
