Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Trading Down 7.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $34.36, approximately 10,991,596 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,008,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

