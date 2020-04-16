Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Trading Down 6.2%

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.83, approximately 1,274,782 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 817,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $49,440,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

