SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGSOY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.76. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

