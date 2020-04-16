SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Up 9.4%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 168,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 70,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

SHSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.61.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. On average, analysts forecast that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $167,006.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,945.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,812 shares of company stock valued at $527,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SharpSpring by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

