Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $141,360.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

