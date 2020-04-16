Short Interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Increases By 680.3%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 680.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMTX remained flat at $$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,273. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.