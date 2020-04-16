Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Increases By 3,009.1%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 3,009.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of XPL stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,968. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.43.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

