Short Interest in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 41.7%

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 20.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

