Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Declines By 42.0%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 427,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of UEIC traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.