Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Declines By 44.2%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USAP shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of USAP traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

