Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Expands By 3,290.5%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 3,290.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 232,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,579. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

