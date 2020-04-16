Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 77.4%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of WHLM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

