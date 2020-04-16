Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 77.4%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of WHLM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
