Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.26 and last traded at $92.01, 956,342 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,435,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,220,809 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

