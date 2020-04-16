Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price

News headlines about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 137,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,650. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

