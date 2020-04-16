Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

SNOA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 5,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,344. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

