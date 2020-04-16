Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Down 7.2%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.91 and last traded at $107.19, approximately 1,793,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,838,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.53.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

