STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.35, 2,341,166 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,166,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 538,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 328,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,619,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

