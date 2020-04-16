Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 4,222,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,032. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.