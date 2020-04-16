Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 30,158,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,986,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

