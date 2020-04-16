Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.38. 2,115,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.