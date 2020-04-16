Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 113.4% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 95.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $177.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

