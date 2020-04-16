Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 1,744,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,339. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

