Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAYD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 152,481 shares of company stock worth $1,408,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.