Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

NYSE:THQ opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $107,091.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,733.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

