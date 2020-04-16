Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.26, 712,089 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,002,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

